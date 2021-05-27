Summer youth programs enriching kids in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Trying to keep kids out of school busy is not an easy task, but two summer programs could help.
Two programs both sharing the goal of empowering and leading our youngsters towards a bright future to avoid the throes of crime.
The Columbus Mayor’s summer youth program will allow local high school students to get on-the-job experience and take certification classes at Columbus Technical College and they get to work for the latter half of the day. Plus, they will earn $10 while doing so.
In the south side of Columbus, on Brennan Road, Boys 2 Men Development is holding a program,Gym Ratz, targeted to young men.
Founder Shawna Love tells News Leader 9 that with so much violence going on in the city, it helps give young boys healthy outlets and teaches them to control their anger.
”When you are working out, it realizes the serotonin and the good things in your brain and giving them something constructive to do,” said Love, founder of Boyz 2 Men Development.
“We want to introduce them to a work environment that makes them want to continue to go down that path and become a productive citizen,” said Mayor Skip Henderson.
Because of grant funding, the mayor’s summer program is completely free for all participants.
The Boys 2 Men Development summer program will offer transportation for kids because, as Love tells News Leader 9, she realizes how big of a challenge that is for working parents.
