A Beautiful Memorial Day Weekend Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have a fantastic weekend forecast in store across the Chattahoochee Valley, but we have to deal with some showers and storms before we get to it. A line of storms will push through the valley overnight, but most of the rain will move out by early Saturday morning with just a stray shower possible early on tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to lots of sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the mid-80s as we kick off the weekend. Sunshine dominates the forecast on Sunday with highs still in the mid-80s, but we will climb back to the lower 90s by Memorial Day with mostly sunny skies. We will keep things calm in the weather department through the middle of next week before showers and storms return to the forecast by next Thursday as the weather pattern gets a bit more unsettled. Highs go back to the mid-80s through the end of the week with the return of rain.