Boatner signs with Kansas football

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In what is likely the final college signing of the school year, Glenwood’s Will Boatner accepted a football scholarship from Kansas University.
“I went up there for the spring game, looked at the campus, looked at the field, everything,” Boatner said. “It really felt like that’s where I wanted to go and I was needed there, so that’s why I chose. It means everything to go play Division One football. That’s what I wanted to do, and God’s granted me the opportunity to go play Division One Power 5 football.”
Boatner is one of the nation’s top rated high school long snappers.
