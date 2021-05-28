Chatt-a-Hoots get things started

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots had to roll with the punches on Thursday afternoon when heavy rains came through and soaked Golden Park. Instead of holding their first practice, the first-year Sunbelt League team went with Plan B, and distributed hats and practice gear to the players. This first official day made things a little more real for all involved.
“We’ve been talking to guys obviously through text and phone calls and email and all that kind of stuff, but actually getting them here and handing out the gear, it’s right around the corner,” said manager Steve Smith. “It’s special for these guys to be the first team coming back, so we’re excited for them.”
Pitcher Trent Hodgdon, a West Virginia signee who played his prep baseball at Smiths Station echoed his manager’s sentiments.
“It’s huge that we’re going to be making a huge part of history. Baseball hasn’t been here since about 12 years ago, and it’s awesome that we’re bringing it back to Columbus.”
The Chatt-a-Hoots will hold their first official practice at Golden Park on Saturday afternoon. The team will hit the field for exhibition contests next Friday and Saturday nights, when they host the Waleska Wild Things.
