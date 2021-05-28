Columbus dad takes speeders into own hands

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One Columbus dad has had enough of people speeding through his neighborhood.
Clifford Patterson is taking matters into his own hands. While some understand it, others don’t.
Patterson is a father of seven. His family lives on Myrick Drive in Columbus, near Britt David Park.
“We have speeders who come out here on this road and my kids are out here on the streets riding their bicycles,” Patterson says.
He took it upon himself to create signs warning drivers to slow down.
“I picked up some cones. Some traffic cones, bright orange safety cones, and purchased some “Slow -children playing” signs,” he added.
The problem is that the custom signs are in the middle of the street and some neighbors are complaining. Some neighbors have even called the police about it.
“Not trying to be rude or anything, but I told him I’d take a ticket any day over my kids lives,” said Patterson.
“I don’t think they should be in the middle of the road. I think they should be at the edge of the grass or at the edge of the V down there because I think it’s becoming a hazard. I think the kids think they have the right away because the signs are there, which the right away is towards the person in the car,” said Carolyn Gayles, resident.
Gayles does agrees that there should be signs posted in the area, but she thinks Patterson going about it the wrong way.
“She said she was going to call the police and she did,” one of Patterson’s children added.
“I told them that signs did not need to be in the road, that it was against the law. If the police come up, they may get a ticket for them sitting in the middle of the road. That is what I said. I didn’t call the police,” Gayles said.
But the father of seven says let the police come. It’s not going to stop him from looking out for his little ones.
“I also love that the kids can, kind of, play in this section and area. It’s already dangerous to, kind of, let your kids go out and play nowadays. So, for them to kind of have this area blocked off when we have this island and little circle right here, it’s the perfect place for them to play,” neighbor Khelsi Stone added.
