Columbus residents express concerns about trash pickup

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some residents in the Fountain City have been noticing issues with trash pickup.
A couple of residents tell News Leader 9 that trash is leftover and scattered all over the place on trash pickup days.
Vicky Pedelski lives off of Veterans Parkway. She says there have been several times that she’d come home to trash spread out across her yard.
“And I posted those and literally, I think it was two and a half, maybe three hours later, somebody came out here. They kept saying, “Do you not have a blue bin?” and I said my blue bin is right there. I have a blue bin. When I picked it up, stuff was just scattered all over my lawn,” Padelski said.
So, she took pictures and sent them to every email address she could find on the Columbus Consolidated Government’s website to get the issue resolved.
News Leader 9 reached out to the city’s public works department, but they declined to comment at this time.
