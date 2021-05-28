Cougars stay alive at NCAA Southeast Regional

TIGERVILLE, S.C. (WTVM) - The Columbus State Cougars stayed alive in the NCAA Division Two Southeast Regional with an 8-2 win over the UNC Pembroke Braves on Friday afternoon in a game played at Dillard Field in Tigerville, S.C.
The Cougars scored twice in the second on RBI singles by Matthew McDade and Connor Kirley, adding three more runs in the fifth, one in the six, and two in the seventh to open an 8-0 lead, then holding on for the victory.
Dane Bullock drove in two runs with a sacrifice fly and a homer, while McDade had a pair of run-scoring singles.
Devin Dudal picked up the victory with a solid outing. Dudal gave up two runs on eight hits in seven and two-thirds innings of work, striking out seven.
The Cougars get back in action Saturday afternoon at 3 pm ET when they play host North Greenville in an elimination game.
