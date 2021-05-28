1 dead after two-vehicle crash in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Salem man.
According to ALEA, the crash happened around 10:40 a.m. Friday morning.
Authorities say 84-year-old Theodore Armour was killed when his 2004 Mercedes C240 collided with a 2015 Jeep Patriot driven by Misty Rich of Auburn.
Armour was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident occurred at the intersection of U.S. 280 and Lee County 430, just west of Smiths Station in Lee County.
No further information is available as ALEA continues its investigation.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.