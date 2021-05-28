Extreme Powersports holds Bike Night for Motorcycle Awareness Month

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Extreme Powersports held its bike night which is held every Thursday during riding season.
Since it is Motorcycle Awareness Month, all proceeds from this event will go to the Columbus Association of Motorcyclists. These donations will push the effort to get signs put throughout the Chattahoochee valley to keep motorists safe. All the donations they receive - Extreme Powersports says they will match it.
“You hear about motorcycle accidents happening all the time and a lot of it can be avoided because most of the time it’s the other motorist that’s in the car or truck that don’t look that extra time just to make sure there’s nobody around them and that’s what this is all about and that’s why we want to make those signs look twice save a life that’s why,” explained Extreme Powersports marketing director, Rob Carter.
Food, games, and raffle tickets were there as well for the community to enjoy.
