Storms Friday Evening Before A Pleasant Holiday Weekend

Highs will run near or slightly below average in the 80s with 50s even possible on Sunday and Monday morning. Dry sunshine will dominate for the 3-day weekend, but a more typical summertime pattern returns fittingly as we embark on the first several days of June: highs will return to the upper 80s, humidity will be on the rise, and hit-or-miss rain chances will pop-up each afternoon and evening (beginning Tuesday). For now, NEXT Friday and Saturday look like the days with the best rain coverage, but of course, we’ll fine-tune that over the next week. Have a safe Memorial Day weekend— and enjoy the soon-to-come “cooler” temperatures!