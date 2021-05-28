Storms Friday Evening Before A Pleasant Holiday Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Memorial Day Weekend is almost upon us, and the unofficial start to summer will actually bring a pleasant change to our dominant hot and muggy weather pattern of late. Before that happens though, another steamy day ahead for Friday with highs topping out near 90 this afternoon with showers and storms moving in late this afternoon into the evening. The incoming rain will be the best coverage we’ve seen in a while (30-50%). This increase in rain chances comes ahead of a cold front that will move through on Saturday, ushering in drier and more comfortable air for the holiday weekend.
Highs will run near or slightly below average in the 80s with 50s even possible on Sunday and Monday morning. Dry sunshine will dominate for the 3-day weekend, but a more typical summertime pattern returns fittingly as we embark on the first several days of June: highs will return to the upper 80s, humidity will be on the rise, and hit-or-miss rain chances will pop-up each afternoon and evening (beginning Tuesday). For now, NEXT Friday and Saturday look like the days with the best rain coverage, but of course, we’ll fine-tune that over the next week. Have a safe Memorial Day weekend— and enjoy the soon-to-come “cooler” temperatures!
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.