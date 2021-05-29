City of Columbus announces Memorial Day closings

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - You may have already kicked off the Memorial Day Weekend, but don’t forget many businesses will be closed this coming Monday.
The City of Columbus wants to remind you that trash pickup will be delayed. Instead of Monday, your trash and recycle will be collected on Wednesday, June 2.
Businesses including the Civic Center and the parks and recreation administrative office will be closed Monday.
The METRA Transit System will also not be operating on Monday.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.