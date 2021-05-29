1 dead after two-vehicle crash in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Charlotte, N.C. man has died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in Lee County.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash happened Friday night shortly after 6:30 p.m.
24-year-old Joseph Ferguson was fatally injured when the 2021 Mazda 3 he was driving collided head-on with a 2008 Honda Pilot driven by Kimberly Sims, 31, of Opelika.
ALEA says Ferguson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was transported to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The crash happened on Lee County 117, about seven miles south of Opelika. ALEA continues to investigate the accident.
