LaGrange police searching for two juveniles accused of entering auto

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are searching for two juveniles in connection with entering multiple vehicles.
At approximately 3:00 a.m. Saturday, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to Mallard Lake Apartments at 110 Old Airport Road in reference to an entering auto in progress.
During the investigation, officers learned that four juvenile male subjects entered multiple vehicles in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
According to police, two juvenile male suspects were located, detained, and identified at the scene.
Police are still searching for a 12 year old from LaGrange and a 13 year old of Roanoke, AL.
Anyone with any information about this incident should contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.