Pleasant Holiday Coming Up

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a rather strong cold front for late May cam through, we have a couple days of dry and warm days, with cool nights mixed in. Tonight will feel quite cool for the time of year with lows in the low and middle 50s, not quite record low, (we’d have to get to 49 for that) but crisp for sure. Sunday features lots of sun with highs primarily in the low 80s, with a light northerly breeze in addition to low humidity levels. The Memorial Day holiday looks like a winner this year with highs near 90 and sunshine, meanwhile, those pools should warm up after a couple cool nights too by late Monday afternoon. Our humidity and moisture increases late next week into the following weekend, the pattern turning into a classic summer one as we kick off the new month of June. Expect a 30-40% coverage of showers and storms Thursday through weekend, of course not an all day event but the need for rain gear at least some point in the day by then. Hope you enjoy your Saturday night!