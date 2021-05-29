Sunshine and Drier Air is On The Way!!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have a beautiful forecast on the way for the Holiday Weekend across the valley. Sunshine and drier air are on the way back to the area moving in throughout your Saturday, and these conditions are here to stay! Highs are in the mid-80s for Saturday and Sunday as sunshine makes a comeback for the forecast. Sunny conditions persist through Memorial Day as highs climb back to the upper-80s for most of us. 90s return to the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday as clouds start to build back in, too. More humid air and storm chances return on Thursday, and we stay in a slightly unsettled weather pattern through next weekend.