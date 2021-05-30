Lots of Sunshine Around for Memorial Day!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Drier air has moved into the area and is here to stay through the middle of the week! We will see lots of sunshine around in the forecast for Sunday with highs in the mid-80s and dry conditions across the valley. Memorial Day’s forecast features lots of sun, highs in the upper-80s, and no rain to mention. Clouds build back in the forecast on Tuesday and are here to stay as widespread highs in the 90s return to the region through Thursday. Thursday marks a day of transition to an unsettled weather pattern with showers and storms returning for the remainder of the forecast. A more humid air mass also moves in on Thursday to bring muggy conditions back into the area. Highs go back to the upper-80s on Friday and stay there through next weekend.