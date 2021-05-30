Memorial Day Sunshine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A mixture of sun and fair weather clouds spent some time with us for Sunday, and you can expect more of the same to continue into the holiday on Monday. One more cooler night underway with upper 50s for most under clear skies, however, temperatures quickly rebound by Monday afternoon with middle and upper 80s for many, giving those pools some time to warm up. Back to work for Tuesday we will welcome in the new month of June with a very fitting high temperature of around 90 with partly sunny skies. Wednesday still remains dry with a mix of sun and clouds and highs on either side of 90 as well, another factor to note will be the rising humidity levels. Late week into the next weekend, we will turn the switch on in terms of a summer pattern and feature a 30-40% coverage area of showers and storms everyday, but let’s remember the drill of “hit or miss” in that not everyone will get wet all the time. We will be looking ahead to the tropics as the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season begins on Tuesday, but as of now not much top speak of unsurprisingly! Enjoy your holiday and week ahead!