Run Across Georgia returns in-person after two-year hiatus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A big event that benefits military veterans and other causes wrapped up in downtown Columbus this holiday weekend.
After a two-year hiatus, the Run/Ride Across Georgia marathon is back!
More than 100 runners, cyclists, and crew members took part in this journey that started in Tybee Island. People ran or biked from there to the Fountain City, splitting up those 277-plus miles along the way.
News Leader 9 Anchor Jason Dennis announced the relay teams as they crossed the finish line throughout the afternoon on Broadway.
The event helped raise nearly $20,000 for two local nonprofit organizations, House of Heroes and Mercy Med.
