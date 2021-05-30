Traveling from ‘Tuskegee to Tulsa:’ Alabamians visiting site of the Tulsa Race Massacre

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A moment of silence was held Friday during a meeting of The World Conference of Mayors and Historic Black Towns and Settlements Alliance – a pause to reflect on the lives lost 100 years ago during the Tulsa Race Massacre.
On May 31, 1921, a white mob destroyed “Black Wall Street” in Tulsa, Oklahoma – a place that was home to Black owned businesses. This weekend, a group of leaders is prepping to visit the historic site, making the journey from Tuskegee to Tulsa.
“I think that it is noteworthy to actually live in that – to walk and be among that rubbish so to speak. Although the town is rebuilt,” Lula Bridges with the WCM said.
“To be there to commemorate something as great as: ‘You know what, you burned us down, but we are back,’” she added.
For some, the trip will be one of discovery. It is a chance to peel back the pages on what it means to be Black in America.
“It’s about learning,” Bernice Atchison said. “We are trying to teach our people their heritage and their history.”
“When we know our heritage and our history, we’re not bound to repeat the same mistakes,” Atchison added.
Tuskegee and Tulsa are over 760 miles apart, but Tuskegee’s former mayor says the Alabama city has a link to what happened 100 years ago.
“It was Booker T. Washington who created the first Greenwood community, the first ‘Black Wall Street’ community started here in Tuskegee, Alabama,” former mayor Johnny Ford told WSFA when discussing the trip to Tulsa.
“We are commemorating the surviving families to let them know that we are with them, and we stand with them.”
