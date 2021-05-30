Veteran honors man who saved his life in World War II

CAMDEN, SC. (WTVM) - We’re highlighting the story of two World War II veterans, Private Anthony Grasso and Lieutenant Frank DuBose.
Earlier this week, Private Grasso traveled more than 600 miles from the Bostin area to Camden, North Carolina to thank Lieutenant DuBose and pay his respects to the fallen soldier.
Grasso credits DuBose with saving his life 67 years ago when DuBose stood between Grasso and an artillery blast on the Western Front in Belgium in 1944.
Grasso was just 20 years old at the time. He says DuBose is the reason he’s still here today.
