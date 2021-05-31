Coweta Falls Chapter holds annual Memorial Day service

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Coweta Falls Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution held its annual Memorial Day service.
The event took place Monday morning at Parkhill Cemetery in Columbus.
Last year, it was drive-thru only due to the pandemic. This year, people had an opportunity to stand outside and honor their ancestors.
The event included patriotic songs and members of the Coweta Falls Chapter gave speeches.
“We understand the real reason for today. Memorial Day is a day where we are memorializing those who have made the ultimate sacrifice but it gives us a sense of pride in knowing that because of their sacrifice we enjoy the freedoms that we have today,” said Roger Buterbaugh, Coweta Falls Group, Sons of American Revolution Vice President.
Over 1.5 million soldiers have given the ultimate sacrifice to protect and preserve the freedom of every American.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.