Pleasant for Memorial Day; Humidity Cranks Up Late Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Couldn’t ask for a better forecast for Memorial Day and the unofficial start of summer! Once again, temperatures will run slightly below average in the low to mid 80s this afternoon under mainly sunny skies with just a few passing clouds at times. Perfect weather for spending time outdoors! The humidity levels will also stay low today and tomorrow, though we’ll flip the switch later this week as more moisture returns to the Southeast. In the meantime, dry conditions will persist for tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Eventually, the pattern shifts to more typical summertime weather in the coming days; rain chances will return each afternoon and evening as we see showers and storms pop-up each day. Highs will hang out in the mid to upper 80s, but of course, with the humidity on the rise, feels like temperatures may feel hotter than that. For now, we have rain coverage at 10-30% for Wednesday and Thursday, then bump it up to 30-40% Friday through early next week. Nothing unusual weatherwise though, especially for the first week of June!
