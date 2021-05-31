Pleasant for Memorial Day; Humidity Cranks Up Late Week

Eventually, the pattern shifts to more typical summertime weather in the coming days; rain chances will return each afternoon and evening as we see showers and storms pop-up each day. Highs will hang out in the mid to upper 80s, but of course, with the humidity on the rise, feels like temperatures may feel hotter than that. For now, we have rain coverage at 10-30% for Wednesday and Thursday, then bump it up to 30-40% Friday through early next week. Nothing unusual weatherwise though, especially for the first week of June!