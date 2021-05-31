Possible special session may be needed to discuss megaprisions in Alabama

Montgomery, Ala. (WTVM) - In Alabama there is a growing possibility that a special session will be needed this summer to address Governor Kay Ivey’s plans to build new megaprisons in the state.
That’s because the private companies that would lease those prisons to the state have until tomorrow to secure their financing as part of their leasing agreement.
After that, the state or the companies can back out of the deal.
House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said lawmakers are working on a Plan B in which lawmakers would consider a bond issue to build new state-owned prisons.
So far, the governor’s office has called the idea of special session for prisons “a hypothetical.”
