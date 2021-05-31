Summer-Like Forecast Ahead This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Memorial Day weather was absolutely beautiful across the Chattahoochee Valley, and we have more of the same on the way through mid-week with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the 60s. I’ll mention an isolated risk of a few storms on Wednesday afternoon and evening, but otherwise, we have a quiet few days ahead. By the end of the week and the weekend, the forecast looks very summer-like with increasing humidity values and better chances of those afternoon and evening showers and storms. Temperatures will be dependent on the coverage of rain and storms each day - if you see more clouds and rain, you’ll stay in the middle 80s, but if you don’t pick up much rain and get more sunshine, you’ll likely be in the upper 80s or lower 90s. I wouldn’t expect much change in the forecast into early NEXT week. The best rain coverage out of this stretch will likely come over the Friday through Sunday stretch.