WTVM Editorial 5-21-21: A Path to Success

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’ve patronized almost any fast food restaurant recently, you’ve seen the “Now Hiring” signs. They’re everywhere.
As life starts to resemble something close to normal, job seekers are in the driver’s seat – finally – after many jobs were lost due to COVID.
In fact, one major local employer is so serious about recruiting new employees – they’re offering serious incentives.
The Pezold Family McDonalds, owned by the local Pezold family who built an empire in Columbus, are working now to fill openings at all of their restaurants from Columbus to LaGrange and from Phenix City to Valley, Alabama.
The Pezold Family McDonalds is smart to offer incentives to new hires. Incentives like a free fitness center, free wellness program, health coverage, 401-k retirement savings plans and scholarships.
Competitor Chick-Fil-A is also recruiting and offers scholarships and even tuition discounts at certain universities.
Burger King also steps up, giving out $44 million worth of scholarship aid just since the year 2000.
These companies offer a way to climb the ladder, becoming a shift manager and more, all the way up to a corporate position and even ownership.
But the most important opportunity they offer is a chance to learn the skills of highly successful people: Responsibility, Teamwork and Leadership.
Those are the skills every employer will value in you as you build your career in any field.
In fact, did you know that former President Barack Obama once scooped ice cream at Baskin-Robbins?
Or that Hamilton playwright Lin Manuel Miranda worked at McDonalds?
The enormously talented singer Jennifer Hudson used to work at Burger King.
For those willing to work hard and establish a reputation as a trusted employee, there is always a future beyond the entry-level counter-service job.
It almost doesn’t matter where you start.
But you might just find that the skills it takes to build a fast food sandwich put you on a path to long lasting success.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.