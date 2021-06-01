ADPH opens 10 no appointment, walk-in vaccine clinics

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is opening a number of free walk-in vaccine clinics around the state where no appointment is necessary.
ADPH has been pushing for more people in this state to get vaccinated, looking for ways to reach more people and make it easier and more accessible. These walk-in clinics will serve as just one of the ways the department can work towards that goal.
Anyone 18 and older will be eligible for the Moderna vaccine at 10 different sites in the East Central District. Here are the locations, days and hours for the walk-in clinics:
- Autauga 219 N. Court St., Prattville, AL - Wednesdays, 8:30 a.m. - 3:45 p.m. Fridays, 8:30 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.
- Bullock 674 Hicks Industrial Blvd., Union Springs- Wednesdays, 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
- Chambers 5 North Medical Park Dr., Valley- Tuesdays, 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Elmore 6501 US Highway 231, Wetumpka- Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. - 3:45 p.m. Fridays, 8:30 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.
- Lee 1801 Corporate Dr., Opelika- Wednesdays, 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
- Lowndes 507 E. Tuskeena St., Hayneville- Tuesdays, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Macon 812 Hospital Road, Tuskegee- Wednesdays, 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
- Montgomery 3060 Mobile Highway, Montgomery- Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.
- Russell 1850 Crawford Road, Phenix City- Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m.
- Tallapoosa 2078 Sportplex Blvd., Alexander City- Tuesdays, 8:30 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
For more information about COVID-19, go to https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19/index.html
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.