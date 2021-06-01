Auburn police arrest Tallapoosa Co. woman on multiple charges including theft

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police have arrested a Tallapoosa County woman on felony warrants.
19-year-old Evelyn Rose Jernigan of Jackson’s Gap, AL was charged with two counts of unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, theft of property first degree, and theft of property second degree.
On May 29, the Auburn Police Division received a report of multiple auto burglaries. According to police, victims reported that an unknown subject made unlawful entry into vehicles and took property from those vehicles in the 1700 block of Kenai Pass and the 1300 block of Southridge Court.
Jernigan was developed as a suspect and later identified as the offender.
The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department assisted Auburn police in locating Jernigan in Jackson’s Gap. She was arrested and transported to the Lee County Jail where she was held on a $11,000 bond.
