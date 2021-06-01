Chambers County Sherriff’s Office welcomes first female deputy in over a decade

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Chambers County Sheriff’s Department has welcomed its first female deputy in 13 years.
Deputy Rachel Rivera recently graduated from the academy at the top of her class.
She tells News Leader 9 that she doesn’t approach her job differently because she’s a woman.
Rivera says she feels that she has more relatability to the public, in some aspects of being a sheriff’s deputy, than her male counterparts.
“Well, I got into this job because I have two daughters. They’re two and four. I wanted to show them you can be anything you want to be if you work hard enough for it. It’s really challenging. I like the aspect that it’s different every day. I’m not clocking in every day and doing the same thing. It’s different every day. No day is the same. It’s really awesome, and challenging, and diverse and fun,” Rivera explained.
Rivera added that she’s felt empowered since she joined the sheriff’s office in April.
She also says it’s nice to have some diversity in the Chamber’s County Sheriff’s Department.
