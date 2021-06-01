EAMC performs first TAVR procedure

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A Beauregard man is recovering after undergoing a life-saving procedure at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika.
Last month, 73-year-old James Riddle was the first person to have a team of doctors replace his aortic valve with a man-made one. It’s a procedure called a transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR).
Doctors describe the hybrid procedure as minimally invasive because it does not involve cracking the chest bone or making any other surgical incision.
Previously, open-heart surgery would have been needed to help Riddle at EAMC or he would have had to travel out of town for the TAVR procedure.
EAMC says they plan to perform over 20 TAVR procedures per rolling year. A second patient has already received the procedure.
