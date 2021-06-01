LaGrange police searching for assault, kidnapping suspect

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are looking for the suspect of a Monday morning assault and kidnapping on Wynnwood Drive.
When officers arrived, they saw that the front door had been kicked in and the homeowner had a cut under her left eye. She also had bruises around her face and body.
Police say the suspect, Videz Hargett, broke in around 2 a.m. and reportedly assaulted the owner with a steak knife and forced her into his vehicle.
The victim says that Hargett drove her to an unknown location in LaGrange while continuing to assaulting her. He later brought her back home.
A neighbor called police, but Hargett was gone before the police arrived.
If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or the Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.