Masks and distancing still encouraged with vaccination, according to new study

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new study suggests that masks and social distancing are still needed, even with vaccinations.
Researchers say even with a majority of the population vaccinated, the removal of precautions could lead to an increase in virus spread.
A professor at the University of North Carolina with the JAMA network used a model to simulate coronavirus spread among North Carolinians.
They found that coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths would continue to rise if school closures, social distancing and mask-wearing precautions were lifted while vaccines were being rolled out.
The CDC said last month that it was safe for fully vaccinated people to go maskless in most social situations.
