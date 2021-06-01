Memorial Day weekend marks first holiday with relaxed COVID regulations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Memorial Day is the first holiday since COVID restrictions have loosened across the U.S. and the CDC has issued new mask guidance for those who are fully vaccinated.
Fort Mitchell resident Makayla Davis says she went to the Fort Mitchell Cemetery to visit and honor family members and church members who have died.
She also went to a barbecue.
Davis says she has mixed feelings about loosened COVID restrictions and relaxed mask guidance from the CDC as we’ve reached the unofficial start to summer.
“I’m vaccinated so I do have that extra layer protection as they say, but it is kind of scary to think about when people who don’t prefer to and that’s completely fine, but it’s just kind of scary to that it’s still rampant, but now we don’t have to wear a mask,” said Davis.
Many places throughout the country saw a spike in COVID cases following Memorial Day last year.
State health officials in Georgia are hoping the state gets to July 4th without a surge, as they wait on the numbers from the Memorial Day weekend.
