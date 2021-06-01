More Typical Summertime Weather on the Horizon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another pleasant, low-humidity day in store for the Chattahoochee Valley, making for a decent start to the 4-day work week! Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 80s again under a mix of sun and clouds. Eventually though, the weather pattern will turn more humid and feature a chance of rain in the forecast again later this week. For Wednesday and Thursday, expect more clouds around each day, but rain coverage will still be low (10-20%).
By Friday though, we see a more typical summertime set-up emerge with pop-up showers and storms possible each afternoon and evening. Temperatures will hang out in the 80s over next week, but as is usually the case during the summertime months, any opportunity for hot sunshine to peek out from the clouds will help push temperatures closer to the low 90s. Be mindful, even with temperatures in the 80s though, the humidity can make it feel hotter than that.
So, brace yourselves y’all! Summer is coming – fittingly since today is the first day of meteorological summer. Today also marks the first day of hurricane season, but fortunately we expect no tropical development in the Atlantic Basin over the next several days. We’ll enjoy the quiet streak while it lasts!
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.