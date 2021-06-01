Red Cross experiencing platelet shortage due to COVID-19 pandemic impact

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society are working together to encourage people to give more blood.
This comes as there is a platelet shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s also impacting the care and treatment of cancer patients.
The American Cancer Society says many patient visits and procedures were forced to be delayed or canceled early in the pandemic to reduce the risk of COVID-19.
Blood and platelet donations are critical for cancer treatments.
