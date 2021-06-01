Red Cross to keep COVID-19 restrictions during hurricane season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The American Red Cross plans to keep COVID-19 restrictions in place at its shelters throughout this hurricane season.
The organization says practices such as mask wearing, social distancing, and enhanced cleaning procedures helped keep workers safe last year.
Red Cross officials say that they saw no significant spread of COVID-19 in its shelters or among its workforce.
According the organization, this is why the protocols will continue as the non-profit responds to hurricanes and other disasters this year.
