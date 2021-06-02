City of Columbus holding virtual meeting to discuss redevelopment in South Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus city officials want to hear from residents about what they would like to see in South Columbus.
The city of Columbus is hosting a virtual community meeting about redevelopment opportunities in the South Columbus area.
Active residents are encouraged to join and share their thoughts on what types of new developments they would like to see in the South Columbus area.
Residents can also voice what strategies they feel could bring more businesses and jobs to the area and opportunities to increase housing options.
The meeting will be on June 2 at 6 p.m. and can be accessed via Zoom or by phone.
Join online: https://zoom.us/j/94790580842
Or by phone: 929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 94790580842
