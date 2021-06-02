Columbus Health Department vaccinating homebound seniors

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia is ranked 48th for people vaccinated, according to a new state-by state list from the White House. The Department of Public Health says 32% of Georgians are fully vaccinated.
The Columbus Health Department is going inside of homebound seniors homes to bring the vaccine to them.
“It’s hard for me to get him up and I don’t have a drivers license right now because of COVID,” said Debbie Perkins, homebound resident.
“I do pretty much everything for him, me and my daughter - bring him his snacks and his bubblegum,” she added.
A tragic accident, eight years ago, left Debbie’s husband, W.L., paralyzed.
Just when she thought his condition was starting to improve, COVID hit.
“I wouldn’t be able to take care of him if I got it,” Perkins explained.
For all those reasons and more, the Columbus Health Department is intervening by bringing the COVID-19 vaccine right to homebound seniors like the Perkins’.
“I feel a lot more at ease,” said W.L. Perkins.
According to the Columbus mayor’s office, out of the roughly 27,000 senior citizens in Muscogee County - almost 75% have received at least one dose.
“It has been a little challenging trying to get around and get all the homebound seniors their vaccines,” said Jackie Seldon, Columbus Health Department.
Seldon is one of the nurses from the Columbus Health Department heading up this initiative. She says she has already administered a little over 100 shots into arms of homebound seniors. While it might be a while until 100% of local seniors are vaccinated, every shot given or received is what matters most.
“This will make it more at ease for family to come over and see our friends again. I’m just excited we finally got it,” said Debbie Perkins.
If you are or know of a homebound senior, you can call 888-572-0112 or email and the Georgia Department of Health at HVS@DPH.GA.gov.
