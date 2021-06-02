Dye introduced as new Kendrick AD & boys basketball coach

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Andre Dye was introduced as the new athletic director and head basketball coach at Kendrick High School on Wednesday afternoon.
Dye held the same roles at East Columbus Magnet Academy, and before that at Baker Middle School.
“I’m honored to be in this position and I’m just going to continue to work at it every day,” Dye said. “You never know how far you can go in life, and that’s what I try to teach the kids. The best part about taking this job is that I’m back home. I’m glad to be here.”
Dye is a 2001 graduate of Kendrick, and will now be in charge of the same basketball program he played for when he was in high school.
“I want the kids to think on the court,” said Dye when asked about his coaching philosophy. “When it comes down to playing the game of basketball, a lot of people may teach kids to just run a play. I teach kids to think things through.”
He succeds Collins Jones, who retired at the end of the school year.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.