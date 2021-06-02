Employers can require vaccinations, EEOC says

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Could COVID vaccines now be mandated by your employer? That’s what one federal commission is now saying.
However, the employer would have to follow certain rules.
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says vaccine mandates must abide by the Americans With Disabilities Act and the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
That means companies must accommodate employees with health concerns and keep that information confidential.
Local employment attorney Brian Clarke says some issues employers need to consider.
“HIPAA It’s a statue that applied to third parties that provide medical information. Well, your employer asking if you’re vaccinated, they are not a third-party involved in that,” said Brian Clarke.
Bottom line, employers can require employees to be vaccinated, so long as employers comply to certain guidelines.
