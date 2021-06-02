Kia For Kids scholarship awarded to two Muscogee County students

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Kia and Travis Chambers held their 2nd Annual “Kia for Kids” Scholarship Presentation tonight at the Green Island Country Club.
The scholarship was created for students in the Muscogee County school district to continue their journey of education and self-discovery after high school.
The 2021 Scholarship recipients all hail from Muscogee County high schools. Two students received a scholarship worth $1000 for tuition assistance. Two students were also awarded the first annual Columbus Technical College Scholarship, worth $500.
“I think we live by to whom much is given much is required and we just want to get that in some way and if we can help a student not leave college with debt or not worry about how they’re going to pay their tuition or buy books then that’s what we want to do,” said Kia Chambers.
“It’s actually a big relief knowing that all my hard work paid off because all those long nights it’s all worth it in the end so I just want to say thank you for the scholarship,” said recipient, Abria Roberts.
Both students also received a laptop tonight as well.
