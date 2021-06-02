LaGrange police investigate aggravated assault on Wynnwood Dr.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are investigating an aggravated assault.
On May 31, at approximately 11 a.m., police responded to Wynnwood Dr. in regards to an assault. Upon arrival, officers saw the front door had been kicked in and the owner of the home suffering from a cut under her left eye with bruises on her body.
According to police, the victim who is also the suspect’s girlfriend, stated that the suspect, Videz Hargett, assaulted her and forced her into his vehicle using a steak knife. She was taken to an unknown location where Hargett allegedly assaulted her again. A neighbor called police when he brought her back home.
Hargett fled the scene before police arrived. Hargett is not currently on probation or parole.
If anyone has any information about this incident, contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.