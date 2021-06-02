Opelika police searching for theft and financial crime suspect

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft and fraudulent debit card use suspect.
On May 26, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a theft of property, and a fraudulent use of a debit card which occurred at Lowe’s on the 1700 block of Frederick Road.
The male suspect can be seen on camera wearing a blue Columbia t-shirt and camouflage shorts.
He also has a sleeve tattoo on his right arm and what appears to be the University of Georgia logo tattooed on his right forearm.
If you have any information on the identity of this suspect, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.
