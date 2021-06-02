Police investigate deadly shooting on 11th Ave. in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting.
Police responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of 11th Ave. in Phenix City. Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive female that had been shot. EMS responded to the scene and determined the victim had no signs of life.
According to police, there are reports that the victim and another person were possibly involved in an altercation before the shooting took place. After the shooting, the person believed to be involved, was observed running away from the scene of the shooting.
The motive for the shooting is currently unknown.
Anyone with information about this case, contact the Phenix City Police Department at 334-448-2837 or 334-448 -2822.
