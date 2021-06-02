Property tax increase in Columbus explained

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The big announcement about a possible property tax hike in Columbus raised a lot of questions.
Property taxes can be a confusing subject especially when the notice to property owners contain a lot of legal jargon.
However, according to Mayor Skip Henderson, if you’re in a residential property and you are under the homestead exemption meaning you have claimed the property as your home in the state of Georgia then you won’t see your taxes change.
He says the law requires the Columbus Consolidated Government to show residents how many mills they have, to show if there is an increase in the rollback millage.
“And if you have a piece of property that is not under the homestead exemption or non-owner occupied like a warehouse or commercial piece of property, the increase in the value will be multiplied by the same millage rate. So you you’ll pay a little bit more money but that is based on your property being more valuable,” said Mayor Henderson.
The city will be holding three public meetings regarding this at the Trade Center.
The first one will be held held next Tuesday at 9 a.m.
