Real estate company holds appreciation luncheon for first responders in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - First responders in Auburn received free lunch as a token of appreciation for all that they do.
A local real estate company, Porter Properties, hosted the event with food provided by the Amsterdam Café food truck. It took place Wednesday at the city’s new police building.
Police officers, firefighters and personnel from the public safety building were all welcomed to enjoy a free meal.
“And that’s all we’re doing showing them how much we love them, how much we depend on them these guys, especially police. When they walk out the house, they are home every morning. They are putting their lives on the line for us so that we can live in a safe environment that’s huge,” said Jeff Clarry, Porter Properties.
Porter Properties plans to hold an appreciation lunch for first responders in Opelika in three weeks.
