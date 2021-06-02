Summer feeding program providing free meals to children in Harris Co. this summer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District’s Seamless Summer Feeding Program, will operate this summer. Any child age 18 and younger will be given meals at no cost.
Children who live in Harris County, regardless of where in the county they live, may pick up meals – at the locations shown below Monday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
This summer there are two dates ranges:
During June 7 to July 1, there are two locations to pick up meals:
-Park Elementary School 13185 US Highway 27 N. Hamilton, GA 31811
-Creekside School 8403 GA Highway 315 Cataula, GA 31804
During July 5 to July 22, there is one location to pick up meals Monday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.:
-Park Elementary School 13185 US Highway 27 N Hamilton, GA 31811
