Summertime Kicking Into High Gear

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More clouds will be around for Wednesday as moisture from the Gulf streams back into the Southeast. Still expect some sunshine at times, and any peeks of sun will help push temperatures at least into the mid 80s this afternoon. Rain chances still look low today with only a stray shower possible north and west of I-85. But, we’ll bump rain coverage up in the coming days: 20-30% coverage Thursday through Saturday and 30-40% coverage Sunday into next week. High temperatures over the next week will generally run in the mid to upper 80s, but any days with less pop-up storms around will run a little hotter. Fortunately, we are still not seeing any signs of tropical development over the next several days. The only thing tropical in our forecast? The rising humidity!