Uptown Columbus, Inc. hosts second pop-up vaccination event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus, Inc. is hosting a second pop-up vaccination event this weekend.
The free event will take place Saturday, June 5, and does not require an appointment.
Health professionals will be providing Moderna shots from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the fountain in the 1000 block of Broadway. The fountain is in the median between Picasso’s Pizza and Uptown Exclusives.
This pop-up will be happening along with Market Days, a weekly event that features dozens of vendors each Saturday morning along Broadway.
“As Uptown is convenient to so many people, hosting a pop-up vaccination site makes perfect sense,” said Uptown President Ed Wolverton. “I encourage anyone who needs either a first or second dose to take advantage of this free opportunity and help our community overcome the pandemic.”
For more information on these events and others, visit www.alwaysuptown.com.
