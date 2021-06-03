Atlanta woman arrested in Talbot County elder exploitation case

TALBOTTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The GBI and Talbot County Sheriff’s Office have arrested an Atlanta woman on multiple charges including identity fraud and exploitation of elder persons.
50-year-old Melissa Thompson is charged with the following:
- One count of felony theft by deception
- One count of theft by taking
- One count of exploitation and intimidation of elder persons
- Five counts of identity fraud
- Five counts of financial transaction card fraud
On January 30, 2019, the GBI and Talbot County Sheriff’s Office investigated a fraud and elder exploitation investigation. The investigation identified Melissa Thompson as a suspect with alleged involvement of fraud, theft, and elder exploitation.
Further investigation revealed theft and fraud from the elder victim’s bank account from 2014 - 2019. According to police, most of the alleged theft occurred after Thompson fraudulently created a monthly recurring auto-draft from the victim’s account to her account. The total amount of loss is estimated to be in excess of $29,000.00.
This investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 2 Field Office at 706-565-7888.
