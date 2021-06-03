Columbus Tech holds first in-person graduation ceremony in over a year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An in-person event tonight after an unusual year of classes, as more than 500 students graduated at a local school tonight.
Columbus Technical College held their spring commencement exercises tonight at the Columbus Civic Center.
As coronavirus safety protocols continue, students had to RSVP. Each graduate could bring up to ten guests. All attendees wore face coverings.
At the ceremony, that marks a gradual return to normalcy, Columbus Tech celebrated 559 students with a little more than 100 getting diplomas, and 126 getting Associate’s degrees.
“It would’ve been so much easier to use the pandemic or any other of the challenges that you went through as a reason to quit or chose a different time to pursue you education but you kept moving forward. This type of commitment and dedication will serve you well as you move on to higher education, the work force or just in your life,” said Amber Brazile, 2021 Rick Perkin/Tim Justice Instructor of the year.
Students walked in front of the stage but did not shake hands.
For family members and loved ones who could not attend the graduation, Columbus Tech live streamed the ceremony.
